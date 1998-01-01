Kimila “Kim” Basinger (born December 3, 1952 in Athens, Georgia), a former model, started her acting career as a Bond Girl in Never Say Never Again (1983) with Sean Connery. She acted with Robert Redford in The Natural (1984) by Barry Levinson, with Mickey Rourke in 9 1/2 Weeks (1986) by Adrian Lyne. She played Vicki Vale, Bruce Wayne’s love interest, in Batman (1989) by Tim Burton with Michael Keaton. She acted with Alec Baldwin in The Marrying Man (1991) and The Getaway (1994). Basinger starred in L.A. Confidential (1997) directed by Curtis Hanson from the 1990 novel by James Ellroy, I Dreamed of Africa (2000) about Kuki Gulliman, The Door on the Floor (2004) with Jeff Bridges, The Burning Plain (2008) by Guillermo Arriage. She acted in The Nice Guys (2016) by Shane Black and Fifty Shades Darker (2017) by James Foley.