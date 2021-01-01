Marilyn (Kim) Novak (born February 13, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois) acted with Jack Lemmon in the romantic comedy Phffft (1954), with William Holden in Picnic (1955) by Joshua Logan, with Frank Sinatra in The Man with the Golden Arm (1955) and Pal Joey (1957), with James Stewart in Vertigo (1958) by Alfred Hitchcock, and Bell, Book and Candle (1958), with Frederich March in Middle of the Night (1959), with Kirk Douglas in Strangers When We Meet (1960), with Laurence Harvey in Of Human Bondage (1964), with Dean Martin in Kiss Me, Stupid (1964) by Billy Wilder. Novak made a few more films until she decided to retire after Liebestraum (1991) by Mike Figgis.

Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Kim Novak, 1955 by Philip Berk.