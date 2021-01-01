King Vidor (born in Galveston, Texas, February 8, 1894, died November 1, 1982) directed silent films like The Big Parade (1925) with John Gilbert and The Crowd (1928), sound movies like Stella Dallas (1937) with Barbara Stanwyck, Duel in the Sun (1946) with Jennifer Jones and Gregory Peck, The Fountainhead (1949) with Gary Cooper from the novel by Ayn Rand, Ruby Gentry (1952) with Jennifer Jones, War and Peace (1956) with Audrey Hepburn from the 1969 novel by Leo Tolstoy, Solomon and Sheeba (1959) with Yul Brynner and Gina Lollobrigida.