Kirk Douglas (born Issur Danielovitch in Amsterdam, New York, December 9, 1916, died February 5, 2020) is a legendary movie star and film producer. His first film was The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) with Barbara Stanwick, then Young Man with a Horn (1950) by Michael Curtiz with Lauren Bacall. Among his best films are: Out of the Past (1947) with Robert Mitchum, Champion (1949), Ace in the Hole (1951) by Billy Wilder, Detective Story (1951) by William Wyler, The Big Sky (1952) by Howard Hawks, The Bad and The Beautiful (1952) by Vincent Minnelli, Lust for Life (1956) about Vincent van Gogh, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) by John Sturges, Out of the Past (1957) with Robert Mitchum, Paths of Glory (1957) and Spartacus (1960) by Stanley Kubrick, Lonely Are the Brave (1962), Seven Days in May (1964) by John Frankenheimer with Burt Lancaster, The Arrangement (1969) by Elia Kazan.

