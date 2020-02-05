Golden Globes logo

Kirk Douglas (born Issur Danielovitch in Amsterdam, New York, December 9, 1916, died February 5, 2020) is a legendary movie star and film producer. His first film was The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) with Barbara Stanwick, then Young Man with a Horn (1950) by Michael Curtiz with Lauren Bacall. Among his best films are: Out of the Past (1947) with Robert Mitchum, Champion (1949), Ace in the Hole (1951) by Billy Wilder, Detective Story (1951) by William Wyler, The Big Sky (1952) by Howard Hawks, The Bad and The Beautiful (1952) by Vincent Minnelli, Lust for Life (1956) about Vincent van Gogh, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) by John Sturges, Out of the Past (1957) with Robert Mitchum, Paths of Glory (1957) and Spartacus (1960) by Stanley Kubrick, Lonely Are the Brave (1962), Seven Days in May (1964) by John Frankenheimer with Burt Lancaster, The Arrangement (1969) by Elia Kazan.

Read Kirk Douglas' classic profile by Elisa Leonelli

Read Kirk Douglas, The Last Legend by Gabriel Lerman

Read Kirk Douglas, la última leyenda (in Spanish) by Gabriel Lerman

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Kirk Douglas,1968 by Philip Berk

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1968 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Kirk Douglas

1957 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Lust For Life

1986 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Amos

1952 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Detective Story
