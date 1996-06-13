Kodi Smit-McPhee (born in Adelaide, Australia, June 13, 1996) started acting as a child making his film debut in Romulus, My Father (2007) with Eric Bana, he played Viggo Mortensen’s son in the post-apocalyptic drama The Road (2009), acted with Chloe Moretz in the horror movie Let Me In (2010), with Michael Fassbender in the Western Slow West (2015). He was Nightcrawler in Marvel’s X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018) and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019). He played the teenage son of Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog (2021) written and directed by Jane Campion.