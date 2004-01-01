Kristen Bell

Kristen Anne Bell (born July 18, 1980 in Huntington Woods, Michigan) began her acting career by starring in stage productions while attending the Tisch School of the Arts in New York. She made her Broadway debut as Becky Thatcher in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and starred in the Broadway revival of The Crucible the following year.

Her first major role was as the title character in the teen noir drama series Veronica Mars (2004-2007). She has appeared in the film Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical (2005), and the sci-fi drama series Heroes (2007-2008). Her breakout role was the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) and has appeared in such comedies as When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), The Boss (2016), Bad Moms (2016) and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).

Since 2016, she has starred in the lead role of Eleanor Shellstrop on the NBC comedy series The Good Place.