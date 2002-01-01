Kristen Stewart (born in Los Angeles, California, April 9, 1990) played Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series (2008-2012) from the novels by Stephenie Meyer. She acted in movies like Panic Room (2002) by David Fincher with Jodie Foster, Into the Wild (2007) by Sean Penn, Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), On the Road (2012) directed by Walter Salles from the 1957 novel by Jack Kerouac, Still Alice (2014) with Julianne Moore, Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) with Juliette Binoche, Café Society (2016) by Woody Allen, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016) by Ang Lee, Lizzie (2018) with Chloé Sevigny, Seberg (2019), Charlie’s Angels (2019) by Elizabeth Banks, Happiest Season (2020) by Clea Duvall. She played Princess Diana in Spencer (2021) by Pablo Larraín.