Kristen Carroll Wiig (born August 22, 1973 in Canandaigua, New York) worked as a writer-comedian on the TV show Saturday Night Live (2005-2012). She starred with Melissa McCarthy in Bridesmaids (2011) and Ghostbusters (2016) both directed by Paul Feig, with Ben Stiller in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013), with Bill Hader in The Skeleton Twins (2014).