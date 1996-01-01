Kurt Russell (born March 17, 1951 in Springfield, Massachusetts) was directed by John Carpenter in the TV movie Elvis (1979), Escape from New York (1981), The Thing (1982), Big Trouble in Little China (1986), Escape from L.A. (1996), by Mike Nichols in Silkwood (1983) with Meryl Streep, by Jonathan Demme in Swing Shift (1984) and by Garry Marshall in Overboard (1987) both co-starring Goldie Hawn, by Robert Towne in Tequila Sunrise (1988), by Ron Howard in Backdraft (1991), by Jonathan Kaplan in Unlawful Entry (1992), by Roland Emmerich in Stargate (1994). He acted in The Hateful Eight (2015) by Quentin Tarantino.