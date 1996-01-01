Golden Globes logo

Kurt Russell

1 Nominations
Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell (born March 17, 1951 in Springfield, Massachusetts) was directed by John Carpenter in the TV movie Elvis (1979), Escape from New York (1981), The Thing (1982), Big Trouble in Little China (1986), Escape from L.A. (1996), by Mike Nichols in Silkwood (1983) with Meryl Streep, by Jonathan Demme in Swing Shift (1984) and by Garry Marshall in Overboard (1987) both co-starring Goldie Hawn, by Robert Towne in Tequila Sunrise (1988), by Ron Howard in Backdraft (1991), by Jonathan Kaplan in Unlawful Entry (1992), by Roland Emmerich in Stargate (1994). He acted in The Hateful Eight (2015) by Quentin Tarantino.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Silkwood
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.