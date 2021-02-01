Golden Globes logo

Lance Henriksen (born in New York City, May 5, 1940) played supporting roles in movies like Dog Day Afternoon (1975) by Sidney Lumet, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) by Steven Spielberg, The Right Stuff (1983) by Philip Kaufman, The Terminator (1984) and Aliens (1986) by James Cameron, Near Dark (1987) by Kathryn Bigelow, Johnny Handsome (1989) by Walter Hill, Dead Man (1995) by Jim Jarmusch, The Quick and the Dead (1995) by Sam Raimi, Appaloosa (2008) by Ed Harris, Falling (2020) written and directed by Viggo Mortensen. On television he acted in the drama series Millennium (1996-1999) created by Chris Carter.

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Millennium

1998 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Millennium

1997 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Millennium
