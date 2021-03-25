Larry McMurtry (born in Archer City, Texas June 3, 1936, died March 25, 2021) wrote novels that were adapted into motion pictures, Horseman, Pass By, which was titled Hud (1963) in the film version directed by Martin Ritt, The Last Picture Show (1971) directed by Peter Bogdanovich and its sequel Texasville (1990), Terms of Endearment (1983) directed by James Brooks, and its sequel The Evening Star (1996). His Pulitzer Prize winning novel Lonesome Dove (1985), based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Bogdanovich, became a 1989 TV miniseries directed by Simon Wincer. The second book of this series was adapted into the TV miniseries Streets of Laredo (1995). His novel The Murder of Mary Phagan became a 1988 miniseries starring Jack Lemmon. The author co-wrote with Diana Ossana the screenplay for Brokeback Mountain (2005) directed by Ang Lee from the short story by Annie Proulx.