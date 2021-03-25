Golden Globes logo

Larry McMurtry

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Writer Larry McMurtry

Larry McMurtry (born in Archer City, Texas June 3, 1936, died March 25, 2021) wrote novels that were adapted into motion pictures, Horseman, Pass By, which was titled Hud (1963) in the film version directed by Martin Ritt, The Last Picture Show (1971) directed by Peter Bogdanovich and its sequel Texasville (1990), Terms of Endearment (1983) directed by James Brooks, and its sequel The Evening Star (1996). His Pulitzer Prize winning novel Lonesome Dove (1985), based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Bogdanovich, became a 1989 TV miniseries directed by Simon Wincer. The second book of this series was adapted into the TV miniseries Streets of Laredo (1995). His novel The Murder of Mary Phagan became a 1988 miniseries starring Jack Lemmon. The author co-wrote with Diana Ossana the screenplay for Brokeback Mountain (2005) directed by Ang Lee from the short story by Annie Proulx.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2006 Winner

2006 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Brokeback Mountain
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.