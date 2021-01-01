Laslo Benedek

László Benedek (born in Budapest, Hungary March 5, 1905, died March 11, 1992) started his career in Europe as a cinematographer and film editor. In Hollywood, he directed movies like the film noir Port of New York (1949), Death of a Salesman (1951) with Fredrich March from the 1949 play by Arthur Miller, The Wild One (1953) with Marlon Brando, Bengal Brigade (1954) with Rock Hudson, Affair in Havana (1957) with John Cassavetes. In Germany, he directed Sons, Mothers and A General (1955), in France Recourse in Grace (1960) with Raf Vallone.