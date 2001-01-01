Golden Globes logo

Laura Linney (born February 5, 1964 in New York City) acted in movies like You Can Count on Me (2000) by Kenneth Lonergan, Kinsey (2004) by Bill Condon, The Savages (2007) by Tamara Jenkins, Primal Fear (1996) by Gregory Hoblit, The Truman Show (1998) by Peter Weir, The Squid and the Whale (2005) by Noah Baumbach, Hyde Park on Hudson (2012) by Roger Michell, Mr. Holmes (2015) by Bill Condon, Mystic River (2003) and Sully (2016) both directed by Clint Eastwood, Nocturnal Animals (2016) by Tom Ford, The Dinner (2017) by Oren Moverman, Falling (2020) written and directed by Viggo Mortensen.

On television Linney acted in the TV movie Wild Iris (2001), the miniseries John Adams (2008) with Paul Giamatti, the series The Big C (2010-2013). Tales of the City (2019) from the novels by Armistead Maupin,. She stars with Jason Bateman in the crime drama Ozark (2017-2020).

2011 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Big C, The

2009 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
John Adams

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Ozark

2012 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Big C, The

2006 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Squid and the Whale, The

2005 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Kinsey

2001 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
You Can Count On Me
