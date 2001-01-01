Laura Linney (born February 5, 1964 in New York City) acted in movies like You Can Count on Me (2000) by Kenneth Lonergan, Kinsey (2004) by Bill Condon, The Savages (2007) by Tamara Jenkins, Primal Fear (1996) by Gregory Hoblit, The Truman Show (1998) by Peter Weir, The Squid and the Whale (2005) by Noah Baumbach, Hyde Park on Hudson (2012) by Roger Michell, Mr. Holmes (2015) by Bill Condon, Mystic River (2003) and Sully (2016) both directed by Clint Eastwood, Nocturnal Animals (2016) by Tom Ford, The Dinner (2017) by Oren Moverman, Falling (2020) written and directed by Viggo Mortensen.

On television Linney acted in the TV movie Wild Iris (2001), the miniseries John Adams (2008) with Paul Giamatti, the series The Big C (2010-2013). Tales of the City (2019) from the novels by Armistead Maupin,. She stars with Jason Bateman in the crime drama Ozark (2017-2020).