Born Betty Joan Peske in the Bronx, New York (September 16, 1924, died August 12, 2014), Lauren Bacall was 19 when she was cast by Howard Hawks in To Have and Have Not (1944) opposite Humphrey Bogart, then 45. They fell in love and married, starred in three more movies together: The Big Sleep (1946) also directed by Hawks, Dark Passage (1947), Key Largo (1948) by John Huston. Bacall acted with Kirk Douglas in Young Man with a Horn (1950) by Michael Curtiz, with Marilyn Monroe in How to Marry a Millionaire (1953) by Jean Negulesco, with Rock Hudson in Written in the Wind (1956) by Douglas Sirk, with Gregory Peck in Designing Woman (1957) by Vincent Minnelli, with Paul Newman in Harper (1966), with Albert Finney in Murder on the Orient Express (1974) by Sidney Lumet, with John Wayne in The Shootist (1976), with Jeff Bridges in The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) by Barbra Streisand.

