Laurence Fishburne

2 Nominations
Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne (born July 30, 1961, in Augusta, Georgia) acted on stage and in movies like Apocalypse Now (1979) by Francis Coppola, King of New York (1990) by Abel Ferrara, Boyz n the Hood (1991) and Higher Learning (1995), both directed by John Singleton, Searching for Bobby Fisher (1993) by Steven Zaillian, Othello (1995) directed by Oliver Parker from the Shakespeare play. He played Ike Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) with Angela Basset as Tina Turner, Morpheus in The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (2003). He acted with Bassett again in Akeelah and the Bee (2006), was in the ensemble cast of Bobby (2006) by Emilio Estevez, Mystic River (2003) by Clint Eastwood, Contagion (2011) by Steven Soderbergh. He was directed by Richard Linklater in Last Flag Flying (2017) and Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019).

On television, he acted in The Tuskegee Airmen (1995), Miss Evers’ Boys (1997), Hannibal (2013-2015), Black-ish (2014-2021).

1998 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Miss Evers' Boys

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Tuskegee Airmen, The
