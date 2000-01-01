Golden Globes logo

Born in Dorking, Surrey on May 22, 1907, died July 11, 1989 Laurence Olivier became a celebrated theater actor in London in the 1930s. In films he starred with Merle Oberon in Wuthering Heights (1939) directed by William Wyler from the novel by Emily Brontë, with Joan Fontaine in Rebecca (1940) by Alfred Hitchcock, with Greer Garson in Pride and Prejudice (1940) from the Jane Austen novel, with his wife Vivien Leigh in That Hamilton Woman (1941) by Alexander Korda, with Jennifer Jones in Carrie (1952) by William Wyler. He directed and acted in three movies from Shakespeare plays: Henry V (1944), Hamlet (1948), Richard III (1955), and then The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) with Marilyn Monroe. Olivier acted with Kirk Douglas in Spartacus (1960) by Stanley Kubrick, reprised his stage role in The Entertainer (1960) directed by Tony Richardson from the play by John Osborne. He acted with Michael Caine in Sleuth (1972) directed by Joseph Mankiewicz from the play by Anthony Shaffer, with Dustin Hoffman in Marathon Man (1976) by John Schlesinger, with Gregory Peck in The Boys from Brazil (1978), with Diane Lane in A Little Romance (1979) by George Roy Hill.

1983 Winner

1983 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Laurence Olivier

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Marathon Man

1957 Winner

1957 Winner

Foreign Film - English Language
Richard III (1955)

1949 Winner

1949 Winner

Actor In A Leading Role
Hamlet (1948)

1949 Winner

1949 Winner

Foreign Film - English Language
Hamlet (1948)

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Little Romance, A

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Sleuth

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Spartacus
