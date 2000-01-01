Born in Dorking, Surrey on May 22, 1907, died July 11, 1989 Laurence Olivier became a celebrated theater actor in London in the 1930s. In films he starred with Merle Oberon in Wuthering Heights (1939) directed by William Wyler from the novel by Emily Brontë, with Joan Fontaine in Rebecca (1940) by Alfred Hitchcock, with Greer Garson in Pride and Prejudice (1940) from the Jane Austen novel, with his wife Vivien Leigh in That Hamilton Woman (1941) by Alexander Korda, with Jennifer Jones in Carrie (1952) by William Wyler. He directed and acted in three movies from Shakespeare plays: Henry V (1944), Hamlet (1948), Richard III (1955), and then The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) with Marilyn Monroe. Olivier acted with Kirk Douglas in Spartacus (1960) by Stanley Kubrick, reprised his stage role in The Entertainer (1960) directed by Tony Richardson from the play by John Osborne. He acted with Michael Caine in Sleuth (1972) directed by Joseph Mankiewicz from the play by Anthony Shaffer, with Dustin Hoffman in Marathon Man (1976) by John Schlesinger, with Gregory Peck in The Boys from Brazil (1978), with Diane Lane in A Little Romance (1979) by George Roy Hill.

