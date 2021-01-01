5 Nominations
Lee Grant (born Lyova Rosenthal in New York City, October 31, 1925) made her film debut in Detective Story (1951) by William Wyler with Kirk Douglas, then in 1952, she was blacklisted. She acted in In the Heat of the Night (1967) by Norman Jewison with Rod Steiger and Sidney Poitier, The Landlord (1970) by Hal Ashby with Beau Bridges, Portnoy’s Complaint (1972) with Richard Benjamin, Shampoo (1975) by Hal Ashby with Warren Beatty, Voyage of the Damned (1976). Grant directed stage plays, feature films, TV movies, and documentaries.
1977 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureVoyage of the Damned
1976 Nominee
1971 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureLandlord, The
1968 Nominee
1952 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureDetective Story