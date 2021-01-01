Golden Globes logo

Lee Grant (born Lyova Rosenthal in New York City, October 31, 1925) made her film debut in Detective Story (1951) by William Wyler with Kirk Douglas, then in 1952, she was blacklisted. She acted in In the Heat of the Night (1967) by Norman Jewison with Rod Steiger and Sidney Poitier, The Landlord (1970) by Hal Ashby with Beau Bridges, Portnoy’s Complaint (1972) with Richard Benjamin, Shampoo (1975) by Hal Ashby with Warren Beatty, Voyage of the Damned (1976). Grant directed stage plays, feature films, TV movies, and documentaries.

1977 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Voyage of the Damned

1976 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Shampoo

1971 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Landlord, The

1968 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
In the Heat of the Night

1952 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Detective Story
