Lee Remick

6 Nominations
2 Wins
Lee Remick

Lee Remick (born in Quincy, Massachusetts, December 14, 1935, died July 2, 1991) acted in movies like A Face in the Crowd (1957) and Wild River (1960) both directed by Elia Kazan, The Long Hot Summer (1958) by Martin Ritt, Anatomy of a Murder (1959) by Otto Preminger, Days of Wine and Roses (1962) by Blake Edwards with Jack Lemmon, Sometimes a Great Notion (1971) directed by Paul Newman, The Omen (1976) by Richard Donner, The Europeans (1979) directed by James Ivory from the 1978 novel by Henry James. On television she acted in The Blue Knight (1973) with William Holden, Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill (1974), Wheels (1978) with Rock Hudson, Haywire (1980), The Letter (1982).

1976 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill

1974 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Blue Knight, The

1983 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Letter, The

1979 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Wheels

1963 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Days of Wine and Roses

1960 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Anatomy of a Murder
