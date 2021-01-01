Lee Remick (born in Quincy, Massachusetts, December 14, 1935, died July 2, 1991) acted in movies like A Face in the Crowd (1957) and Wild River (1960) both directed by Elia Kazan, The Long Hot Summer (1958) by Martin Ritt, Anatomy of a Murder (1959) by Otto Preminger, Days of Wine and Roses (1962) by Blake Edwards with Jack Lemmon, Sometimes a Great Notion (1971) directed by Paul Newman, The Omen (1976) by Richard Donner, The Europeans (1979) directed by James Ivory from the 1978 novel by Henry James. On television she acted in The Blue Knight (1973) with William Holden, Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill (1974), Wheels (1978) with Rock Hudson, Haywire (1980), The Letter (1982).
