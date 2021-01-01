Thomas Leo McCarey (born in Los Angeles, California, October 3, 1898, died July 5, 1969) directed movies like Indiscreet (1931) with Gloria Swanson, Duck Soup (1933) with the Marx Brothers, Belle of the Nineties (1934) with Mae West, The Milky Way (1936) with Harold Lloyd, The Awful Truth (1937) with Irene Dunne and Cary Grant, Going My Way (1944) with Bing Crosby, The Bells of St. Mary's (1945) with Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman, An Affair to Remember (1957) with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr.