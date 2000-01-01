Golden Globes logo

Leslie Caron

3 Nominations
1 Wins
Leslie Caron (born in Paris, France, July 1, 1931) started her career as a ballerina, she acted with Gene Kelly in the movie musicals An American in Paris (1951) and Gigi (1958), both directed by Vincent Minnelli, Lili (1953) with Mel Ferrer, Daddy Long Legs (1955) with Fred Astaire, Fanny (1961) by Joshua Logan, The L-Shaped Room (1962), Father Goose (1964) with Cary Grant. She played supporting roles in Valentino (1977) by Ken Russell, Damage (1992) by Louis Malle, Chocolat (2000) by Lasse Hallstrom. She wrote the autobiography Thank Heaven (2010).

1964 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
L-Shaped Room, The

1962 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Fanny

1959 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Gigi
