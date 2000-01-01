Leslie Caron (born in Paris, France, July 1, 1931) started her career as a ballerina, she acted with Gene Kelly in the movie musicals An American in Paris (1951) and Gigi (1958), both directed by Vincent Minnelli, Lili (1953) with Mel Ferrer, Daddy Long Legs (1955) with Fred Astaire, Fanny (1961) by Joshua Logan, The L-Shaped Room (1962), Father Goose (1964) with Cary Grant. She played supporting roles in Valentino (1977) by Ken Russell, Damage (1992) by Louis Malle, Chocolat (2000) by Lasse Hallstrom. She wrote the autobiography Thank Heaven (2010).