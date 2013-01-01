Golden Globes logo

Leslie Odom Jr.

1 Nominations
Leslie Odom, Jr

Leslie Odom Jr. (born in Queens, New York City, August 6, 1981) performed on Broadway in the musical Hamilton (2015-2016) by Lin-Manuel Miranda, acted in movies like Murder on the Orient Express (2017) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie, Harriet (2019) by Kasi Lemmons with Cynthia Erivo, Music (2021) by Sia. He played singer Sam Cooke in the movie One Night in Miami (2020) directed by Regina King from the play by Kemp Powers. On television he acted in Smash (2013), Love in the Time of Corona (2020).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
One Night in Miami…
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.