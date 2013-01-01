Leslie Odom Jr. (born in Queens, New York City, August 6, 1981) performed on Broadway in the musical Hamilton (2015-2016) by Lin-Manuel Miranda, acted in movies like Murder on the Orient Express (2017) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie, Harriet (2019) by Kasi Lemmons with Cynthia Erivo, Music (2021) by Sia. He played singer Sam Cooke in the movie One Night in Miami (2020) directed by Regina King from the play by Kemp Powers. On television he acted in Smash (2013), Love in the Time of Corona (2020).