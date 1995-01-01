Liam Neeson

Golden Globes logo

Liam John Neeson (born in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, June 7, 1952) starred in Schindler’s List (1993) by Steven Spielberg, Ethan Frome (1993) directed by John Madden from the 1911 novella by Edith Wharton, Nell (1994) by Michael Apted with Jodie Foster, Rob Roy (1995) by Michale Caton-Jones), Michael Collins (1996) by Neil Jordan, Les Misérables (1998) directed by Bille August from the 1862 novel by Victor Hugo, Kinsey (2004) by Bill Condon. He acted in Love Actually (2003) by Richard Curtis, Gangs of New York (2002) by Martin Scorsese, starred in Taken (2008) and sequels. Neeson voiced the tree in A Monster Calls (2016) with Felicity Jones, acted in Silence (2016) by Martin Scorsese with Andrew Garfield.

2005 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Kinsey

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Michael Collins

1994 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Schindler's List
