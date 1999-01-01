Golden Globes logo

Isaac Liev Schreiber (born October 4, 1967 in San Francisco, California) acted in movies like A Walk on the Moon (1999) with Diane Lane, The Sum of All Fear (2002) with Ben Affleck, The Manchurian Candidate (2004) by Jonathan Demme with Denzel Washington, Defiance (2008) by Edward Zwick with Daniel Craig, X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) with Hugh Jackman, Taking Woodstock (2009) by Ang Lee, Salt (2010) by Philip Noyce with Angelina Jolie, Pawn Sacrifice (2014) by Edward Zwick with Tobey Maguire. He wrote and directed Everything Is Illuminated (2005) starring Elijah Wood. On television Schreiber played Orson Wells in RKO 281 (1999), he stars in the series Ray Donovan (2013-2016).

2018 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ray Donovan

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ray Donovan

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ray Donovan

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ray Donovan

2014 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ray Donovan

2000 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
RKO 281
