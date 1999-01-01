Isaac Liev Schreiber (born October 4, 1967 in San Francisco, California) acted in movies like A Walk on the Moon (1999) with Diane Lane, The Sum of All Fear (2002) with Ben Affleck, The Manchurian Candidate (2004) by Jonathan Demme with Denzel Washington, Defiance (2008) by Edward Zwick with Daniel Craig, X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) with Hugh Jackman, Taking Woodstock (2009) by Ang Lee, Salt (2010) by Philip Noyce with Angelina Jolie, Pawn Sacrifice (2014) by Edward Zwick with Tobey Maguire. He wrote and directed Everything Is Illuminated (2005) starring Elijah Wood. On television Schreiber played Orson Wells in RKO 281 (1999), he stars in the series Ray Donovan (2013-2016).