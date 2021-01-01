Lillian Gish (born in Springfield, Ohio, October 14, 1893, died February 27, 1993) acted in silent films directed by D. W. Griffith, The Birth of a Nation (1915), Intolerance (1916), Broken Blossoms (1919), Way Down East (1920), Orphans of the Storm (1921), in silents by Victor Sjöström The Scarlett Letter (1926) and The Wind (1928). She acted in talkies like His Double Life (1933) with Roland Young, Duel in the Sun (1946) by King Vidor with Gregory Peck and Jennifer Jones, The Night of the Hunter (1955) by Charles Laughton with Robert Mitchum, The Comedians (1967) with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, The Whales of August (1987) by Lindsay Anderson with Bette Davis. Gish wrote three autobiographical books.