Lily Collins (born March 18, 1989 in Guilford, England), daughter of singer Phil Collins, acted with Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side (2009) directed by John Lee Hancock from the 2006 book by Michael Lewis, with Taylor Lautner in Abduction (2011) by John Singleton. She played Snow White in Mirror Mirror (2012) by Tarsem Sing with Julia Roberts and Armie Hammer. She was an aspiring actress auditioning for Howard Hughes in 1958 Hollywood in Rules Don’t Apply, written and directed by Warren Beatty. She played the author’s wife Edith in Tolkien (2019) with Nicholas Hoult. On television, Collins played Fantine in the miniseries Les Misérables (2018), starred in the series Emily in Paris (2020).

Read Lily Collins by Scott Orlin.

Read Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply by Gilda Baum-Lappe in Spanish.