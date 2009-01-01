Golden Globes logo

Lily Collins

2 Nominations
Lily Collins

Lily Collins (born March 18, 1989 in Guilford, England), daughter of singer Phil Collins, acted with Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side (2009) directed by John Lee Hancock from the 2006 book by Michael Lewis, with Taylor Lautner in Abduction (2011) by John Singleton. She played Snow White in Mirror Mirror (2012) by Tarsem Sing with Julia Roberts and Armie Hammer. She was an aspiring actress auditioning for Howard Hughes in 1958 Hollywood in Rules Don’t Apply, written and directed by Warren Beatty. She played the author’s wife Edith in Tolkien (2019) with Nicholas Hoult. On television, Collins played Fantine in the miniseries Les Misérables (2018), starred in the series Emily in Paris (2020).

 

Read Lily Collins by Scott Orlin.

Read Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply by Gilda Baum-Lappe in Spanish.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Emily in Paris

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Rules Don't Apply
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.