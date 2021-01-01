Liza Minnelli (born in Los Angeles, California, March 12, 1946), daughter of Judy Garland and Vincent Minnelli, acted in The Sterile Cuckoo (1969) by Alan Pakula, the musical Cabaret (1972) by Bob Fosse, Lucky Lady (1975) by Stanley Donen with Gene Hackman, New York, New York (1977) by Martin Scorsese with Robert DeNiro, Arthur (1981) and Arthur 2: On the Rocks (1988) with Dudley Moore, Stepping Out (1991) by Lewis Gilbert. On television she starred in the special Liza with a Z (1972) by Bob Fosse, and the TV Movie A Time to Live (1985).