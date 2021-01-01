Golden Globes logo

Liza Minnelli (born in Los Angeles, California, March 12, 1946), daughter of Judy Garland and Vincent Minnelli, acted in The Sterile Cuckoo (1969) by Alan Pakula, the musical Cabaret (1972) by Bob Fosse, Lucky Lady (1975) by Stanley Donen with Gene Hackman, New York, New York (1977) by Martin Scorsese with Robert DeNiro, Arthur (1981) and Arthur 2: On the Rocks (1988) with Dudley Moore, Stepping Out (1991) by Lewis Gilbert. On television she starred in the special Liza with a Z (1972) by Bob Fosse, and the TV Movie A Time to Live (1985).

1986 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Time to Live, A

1973 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Cabaret

1982 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Arthur

1978 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
New York, New York

1976 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Lucky Lady

1970 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Sterile Cuckoo, The
