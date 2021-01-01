6 Nominations
Liza Minnelli (born in Los Angeles, California, March 12, 1946), daughter of Judy Garland and Vincent Minnelli, acted in The Sterile Cuckoo (1969) by Alan Pakula, the musical Cabaret (1972) by Bob Fosse, Lucky Lady (1975) by Stanley Donen with Gene Hackman, New York, New York (1977) by Martin Scorsese with Robert DeNiro, Arthur (1981) and Arthur 2: On the Rocks (1988) with Dudley Moore, Stepping Out (1991) by Lewis Gilbert. On television she starred in the special Liza with a Z (1972) by Bob Fosse, and the TV Movie A Time to Live (1985).
1986 Winner
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureTime to Live, A
1973 Winner
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyCabaret
1982 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyArthur
1978 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyNew York, New York
1976 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyLucky Lady
1970 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaSterile Cuckoo, The