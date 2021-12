Louis C.K is a writer, producer and actor who has also been a comedy writer for Late Night With Conan O'Brien, Late Show with David Letterman, and Saturday Night Live.. He created and starred in the TV series Lucky Louie (2006) and also created Louie, now in its fifth season. He has appeared in multiple films, including The Invention of Lying (2009), Blue Jasmine (2013) and American Hustle (2013), and TV series Parks and Recreation (2009).