Louis Malle

Louis Marie Malle (born 30 October 1932 In Thumeries, France, died November 23, 1995) directed movies in France, Ascenseur pour l'échafaud (Elevator to the Gallows, 1958) and Les Amants (The Lovers, 1958) both starring Jeanne Moreau, Zazie dans le Métro (Zazie in the Metro, 1960), Le feu follet (The Fire Within, 1963), Le voleur (The Thief of Paris, 1967) with Jean-Paul Belmondo, Le souffle au cœur (Murmur of the Heart, 1970), Lacombe, Lucien (1974), Au Revoir Les Enfants (Goodbye, Children, 1987). He also directed movies in English, Pretty Baby (1978) with Brooke Shields, Atlantic City (1980) with Burt Lancaster, My Dinner with Andre (1981) with Wallace Shawn, Alamo Bay (1985) with Ed Harris and Amy Madigan, Damage (1992) with Jeremy Irons from the novel by Josephine Hart, Vanya on 42nd Street (1994) with Julianne Moore from the play Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov as adapted by David Mamet.

1988 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Goodbye, Children

1982 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Atlantic City

1982 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Atlantic City

1975 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Lacombe Lucien
