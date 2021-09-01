Luca Guadagnino (born in Palermo, Italy, August 10, 1971) directed movies like I Am Love (2009) with Tilda Swinton (which was nominated for Golden Globes in three categories), A Bigger Splash (2015) with Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes, Call Me by Your Name (2017) from the 2007 novel by André Aciman with Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, Suspiria (2018), a remake of the 1977 horror classic by Dario Argento. He directed the documentary about Ferragamo, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2020). For television, he wrote and directed the series We Are Who We Are (2020).