Luchino Visconti (born in Milano, Italy, November 2, 1906 died March 17, 1976) directed movies like Ossessione (1943) from the 1934 novel by James M. Cain The Postman Always Rings Twice, La terra trema (1948) from the 1881 novel by Giovanni Verga I Malavoglia, Senso (1954) with Alida Valli from the 1882 novella by Camillo Boito, The Leopard (Il Gattopardo, 1963) with Burt Lancaster from the 1958 novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, Rocco and His Brothers (Rocco e i suoi fratelli, 1960) with Alain Delon, The Stranger (Lo straniero, 1967) with Marcello Mastroianni from the 1942 novel by Albert Camus, Death in Venice (Morte a Venezia, 1971) with Dirk Bogarde from the 1912 novella by Thomas Mann.