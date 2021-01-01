Golden Globes logo

Luchino Visconti

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Filmmaker Luchino Visconti

Luchino Visconti (born in Milano, Italy, November 2, 1906 died March 17, 1976) directed movies like Ossessione (1943) from the 1934 novel by James M. Cain The Postman Always Rings Twice, La terra trema (1948) from the 1881 novel by Giovanni Verga I Malavoglia, Senso (1954) with Alida Valli from the 1882 novella by Camillo Boito, The Leopard (Il Gattopardo, 1963) with Burt Lancaster from the 1958 novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, Rocco and His Brothers (Rocco e i suoi fratelli, 1960) with Alain Delon, The Stranger (Lo straniero, 1967) with Marcello Mastroianni from the 1942 novel by Albert Camus, Death in Venice (Morte a Venezia, 1971) with Dirk Bogarde from the 1912 novella by Thomas Mann.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1961 Winner

1961 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Rocco and His Brothers

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
The Stranger
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.