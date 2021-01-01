Lucille Ball

Lucille Désirée Ball (born in Jamestown, New York, August 6, 1911, died April 16, 1989) is one the most talented and beloved comediennes of America television, starring in the B&W sitcom I Love Lucy, that she created with then husband Desi Arnaz at their production company Desilu, based on her 1948 CBS radio show My Favorite Husband, and aired from 1951 until 1957, then The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour (1957-1960), The Lucy Show (1962-68), Here’s Lucy (1968-1974). Ball also acted in movies, like Having Wonderful Time (1938) with Ginger Rogers, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Red Skelton, Ziegfeld Follies (1946) with Fred Astaire and Judy Garland.

