Lucille Désirée Ball (born in Jamestown, New York, August 6, 1911, died April 16, 1989) is one the most talented and beloved comediennes of America television, starring in the B&W sitcom I Love Lucy, that she created with then husband Desi Arnaz at their production company Desilu, based on her 1948 CBS radio show My Favorite Husband, and aired from 1951 until 1957, then The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour (1957-1960), The Lucy Show (1962-68), Here’s Lucy (1968-1974). Ball also acted in movies, like Having Wonderful Time (1938) with Ginger Rogers, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Red Skelton, Ziegfeld Follies (1946) with Fred Astaire and Judy Garland.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence- Lucille Ball, 1979 by Philip Berk

1979 Winner

1979 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Lucille Ball

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mame

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy Series Or Television Movie
Here's Lucy

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Here's Lucy

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Here's Lucy

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Yours, Mine and Ours

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Lucy Show, The

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Facts of Life, The
