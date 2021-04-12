Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Amondi Nyong’o (born in Mexico City, March 1, 1983, to Kenyan parents and raised in Kenya) studied Film at Hampshire College in Massachusetts, graduated from the Yale School of Drama in 2012. She received critical acclaim for her first film performance in 12 Years a Slave (2013) directed by Steve McQueen, she acted in Non-Stop (2104) with Liam Neeson, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). She starred in Queen of Katwe (2016) by Mira Nair. She played Nakia in Marvel’s Black Panther (2018), she starred in the horror film Us (2019) by Jordan Peel.

