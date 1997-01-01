7 Nominations
2 Wins
2012 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureW.E.
1997 Winner
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyEvita
2003 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureDie Another Day
2000 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureAustin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
1995 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureWith Honors
1993 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureLeague of Their Own, A
1988 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureWho's That Girl