Madonna

7 Nominations
2 Wins
Madonna

2012 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
W.E.

1997 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Evita

2003 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Die Another Day

2000 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

1995 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
With Honors

1993 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
League of Their Own, A

1988 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Who's That Girl
