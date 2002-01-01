Margalit “Maggie” Gyllenhaal (born November 16, 1977, in New York City), daughter of filmmakers Naomi Foner and Stephen Gyllenhaal, acted in Donnie Darko (2001) with younger brother Jake Gyllenhaal. She starred in Secretary (2002) with James Spader, Mona Lisa Smile (2003) by Mike Newell with Julia Roberts, Sherrybaby (2006), Stranger Than Fiction (2006) by Marc Forster, Crazy Heart (2009) with Jeff Bridges, The Kindergarten Teacher (2018) by Sara Colangelo. On television, she starred in The Honourable Woman (2014), and in The Deuce (2017-2019) with James Franco. The actress made her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter (2021) and wrote the screenplay from the 2006 novel by Elena Ferrante La figlia oscura.