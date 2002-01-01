Golden Globes logo

Maggie Gyllenhaal

5 Nominations
1 Wins
Maggie Gyllenhaal

Margalit “Maggie” Gyllenhaal (born November 16, 1977, in New York City), daughter of filmmakers Naomi Foner and Stephen Gyllenhaal, acted in Donnie Darko (2001) with younger brother Jake Gyllenhaal. She starred in Secretary (2002) with James Spader, Mona Lisa Smile (2003) by Mike Newell with Julia Roberts, Sherrybaby (2006), Stranger Than Fiction (2006) by Marc Forster, Crazy Heart (2009) with Jeff Bridges, The Kindergarten Teacher (2018) by Sara Colangelo. On television, she starred in The Honourable Woman (2014), and in The Deuce (2017-2019) with James Franco. The actress made her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter (2021) and wrote the screenplay from the 2006 novel by Elena Ferrante La figlia oscura.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Honourable Woman, The

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Lost Daughter, The

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Deuce, The

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Sherrybaby

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Secretary
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.