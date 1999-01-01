Maggie Smith

Dame Margaret Natalie Smith (born in Romford, England, December 28, 1934) is a British stage actress who gave notable performances in movies. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969), Travels With My Aunt (1972) by George Cukor, California Suite (1978) directed by Herbert Ross from the 1976 play by Neil Simon, A Room With A View (1985) directed by James Ivory from the 1908 novel by E.M. Forster, The Lonely Passion of Judith Kearne (1987) by Jack Clayton with Bob Hoskins, Tea with Mussolini (1999) by Franco Zeffirelli, Gosford Park (2001) by Robert Altman, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012) by John Madden, Quartet (2012) directed by Dustin Hoffman, My Old Lady (2014) with Kevin Kline, The Lady in the Van (2015) directed by Nicholas Hytner from the memoir by Alan Bennett. On television, she starred in My House in Umbria (2004) by Richard Loncraine and Downton Abbey (2010-2015) created by Julian Fellowes. She reprised her role as Violet Crawley in the movie Downton Abbey (2019).
