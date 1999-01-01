Golden Globes logo

Maggie Smith

12 Nominations
3 Wins

Dame Margaret Natalie Smith (born in Romford, England, December 28, 1934) is a British stage actress who gave notable performances in movies. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969), Travels With My Aunt (1972) by George Cukor, California Suite (1978) directed by Herbert Ross from the 1976 play by Neil Simon, A Room With A View (1985) directed by James Ivory from the 1908 novel by E.M. Forster, The Lonely Passion of Judith Kearne (1987) by Jack Clayton with Bob Hoskins, Tea with Mussolini (1999) by Franco Zeffirelli, Gosford Park (2001) by Robert Altman, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012) by John Madden, Quartet (2012) directed by Dustin Hoffman, My Old Lady (2014) with Kevin Kline, The Lady in the Van (2015) directed by Nicholas Hytner from the memoir by Alan BennettOn television, she starred in My House in Umbria (2004) by Richard Loncraine and Downton Abbey (2010-2015) created by Julian Fellowes. She reprised her role as Violet Crawley in the movie Downton Abbey (2019).

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Downton Abbey

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Room with a View, A

1979 Winner

1979 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
California Suite

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Lady in the Van, The

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Quartet

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Downton Abbey

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
My House in Umbria

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Gosford Park

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Travels with My Aunt

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, The

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Othello

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
V. I. P.'s, The
