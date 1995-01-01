Mandel “Mandy” Patinkin (born November 30, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois), a singer in Broadway musicals like Sunday in the Park with George (1984) by Stephen Sondheim, Evita (1979) by Andrew Lloyd Weber, The Wild Party (2000), acted in movies like Yentl (1983) directed by and starring Barbra Streisand, Maxie (1985) with Glenn Close, The Princess Bride (1987) by Rob Reiner, Dick Tracy (1990) directed by and starring Warren Beatty, Impromptu (1991) by James Lapine, Men with Guns (1997) by John Sayles, Wish I Was Here (2014) by Zach Braff, Wonder (2017), Life Itself (2018).

On television Patinkin acted in the drama series Chicago Hope (1994), Homeland (2011-2020) with Claire Danes, The Good Fight (2021).