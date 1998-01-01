Mare Winningham

Golden Globes logo

Golden Globe nominee Mary “Mare” Megan Winningham was born May 16, 1959, in Phoenix, Arizona. Growing up in California, from an early age she developed a great passion for acting so her parents decided to enroll her at Chatsworth High School where among others she had as schoolmates Kevin Spacey and Val Kilmer, with whom she worked on several school theater projects. In her long career, Winningham appeared in nearly 100 TV shows and feature films from her first steps as a singer in 1976.  In the late 90s and early 2000s, her greatest satisfaction came with the 1998 Golden Globe nomination for the miniseries George Wallace and the well-regarded films Georgia (1995), Wyatt Earp and The War (both in 1994) with Kevin Costner, followed by films like Mirror Mirror (2012) with Julia Roberts. Always very active in television series she has the role of Diane Mallum in the series Dopesick (Hulu, 2021).

1998 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
George Wallace
