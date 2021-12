Sarah Margaret Qualley (born in Kalispell, Montana, October 23, 1994) acted in movies like The Nice Guys (2016) by Shane Black, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (2019) written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Seberg (2019) with Kristen Stewart, My Salinger Year (2021) with Sigourney Weaver. On television, she acted in The Leftovers (2014-2017), Fosse/Verdon (2019) Maid (2021) with her mother Andie MacDowell.