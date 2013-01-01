Margot Robbie

Margot Elise Robbie (born July 2, 1990, in Dalby, Queensland, Australia) played Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) directed by Martin Scorsese from the 2007 memoir by Jordan Belfort. She was Jane to Alexander Skarsgård as Tarzan in The Legend of Tarzan (2016) by David Yates, she played Harley Quinn in DC Comics Suicide Squad (2016).

Robbie played the wife of Winnie the Pooh author Alan Milne in Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017) and figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya (2017) by Craig Gillespie with Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan. She played Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots (2018) with Saoirse Ronan, Roman Polanski’s wife Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) by Quentin Tarantino, she acted in Bombshell (2019) with Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

