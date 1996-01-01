marilyn bergman

14 Nominations
2 Wins
1974 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureWay We Were, The
1969 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureThomas Crown Affair, The
1996 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureSabrina (1995)
1990 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureShirley Valentine
1984 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureYentl
1983 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureYes, Giorgio
1979 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureSame Time, Next Year
1977 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureFrom Noon Till Three
1974 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureBreezy
1973 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureLife and Times of Judge Roy Bean, The
1973 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureMolly and Lawless John
1972 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureAfrican Elephant, The
1971 Nominee
Best Song Motion PicturePieces of Dreams
1970 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureHappy Ending, The