Marilyn Bergman

14 Nominations
2 Wins
marilyn bergman

1974 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Way We Were, The

1969 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Thomas Crown Affair, The

1996 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Sabrina (1995)

1990 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Shirley Valentine

1984 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Yentl

1983 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Yes, Giorgio

1979 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Same Time, Next Year

1977 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
From Noon Till Three

1974 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Breezy

1973 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, The

1973 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Molly and Lawless John

1972 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
African Elephant, The

1971 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Pieces of Dreams

1970 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Happy Ending, The
