Marilyn Monroe (born Norma Jean Mortenson in Los Angeles, California, June 1, 1926, died August 4, 1962) acted in movies like All About Eve (1950) with Bette Davis, Monkey Business (1952) with Cary Grant, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) with Jane Russell, How to Marry a Millionaire (1953) with Lauren Bacall, Niagara (1953) by Henry Hathaway, The Seven Year Itch (1955) by Billy Wilder, Bus Stop (1956), The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) by Laurence Olivier, Some Like It Hot (1959) by Billy Wilder with Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, Let’s Make Love (1960) by George Cukor with Ives Montand, The Misfits (1961) by John Huston with Clark Gable.