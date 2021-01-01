Golden Globes logo

Marilyn Monroe (born Norma Jean Mortenson in Los Angeles, California, June 1, 1926, died August 4, 1962) acted in movies like All About Eve (1950) with Bette Davis, Monkey Business (1952) with Cary Grant, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) with Jane Russell, How to Marry a Millionaire (1953) with Lauren Bacall, Niagara (1953) by Henry Hathaway, The Seven Year Itch (1955) by Billy Wilder, Bus Stop (1956), The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) by Laurence Olivier, Some Like It Hot (1959) by Billy Wilder with Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, Let’s Make Love (1960) by George Cukor with Ives Montand, The Misfits (1961) by John Huston with Clark Gable.

1962 Winner

1962 Winner

World Film Favorites
Marilyn Monroe

1960 Winner

1960 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Some Like It Hot

1954 Winner

1954 Winner

World Film Favorites
Marilyn Monroe

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Bus Stop
