4 Nominations
3 Wins
Marilyn Monroe (born Norma Jean Mortenson in Los Angeles, California, June 1, 1926, died August 4, 1962) acted in movies like All About Eve (1950) with Bette Davis, Monkey Business (1952) with Cary Grant, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) with Jane Russell, How to Marry a Millionaire (1953) with Lauren Bacall, Niagara (1953) by Henry Hathaway, The Seven Year Itch (1955) by Billy Wilder, Bus Stop (1956), The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) by Laurence Olivier, Some Like It Hot (1959) by Billy Wilder with Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, Let’s Make Love (1960) by George Cukor with Ives Montand, The Misfits (1961) by John Huston with Clark Gable.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1962 Winner
1962 Winner
World Film FavoritesMarilyn Monroe
1960 Winner
1960 Winner
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedySome Like It Hot
1954 Winner
1954 Winner
World Film FavoritesMarilyn Monroe
1957 Nominee
1957 Nominee
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedyBus Stop