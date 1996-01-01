Golden Globes logo

Marisa Tomei (born December 4, 1964 in Brooklyn, New York) acted with Joe Pesci in My Cousin Vinny (1992), with Christian Slater in Untamed Heart (1993) by Tony Bill, with Gena Rowlands in Unhook the Stars (1996) by Nick Cassavetes, with Natasha Lyonne in Slums of Beverly Hills (1998) by Tamara Jenkins, with Mel Gibson in What Women Want (2000) by Nancy Meyers, with Sissy Spacek in In the Bedroom (2001). She acted with Jack Nicholson in Anger Management (2003), with Jude Law in Alfie (2004) by Charles Shyer, with Philip Seymour Hoffman in Before the Devil Knows I’m Dead (2007) by Sidney Lumet, with Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler (2008) by Darren Aronofsky, with Matthew McConaughey in The Lincoln Lawyer, with Steve Carell in Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), with Ryan Gosling in The Ides of March (2011) by George Clooeny.

Tomei played Peter Parker’s aunt May in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Spider Man: Homecoming (2017) starring Tom Holland.

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The Wrestler

2002 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
In the Bedroom
