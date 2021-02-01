Mark Ruffalo (born November 22, 1967 in Kenosha, Wisconsin) acted with Laura Linney in You Can Count on Me (2000) by Kenneth Lonergan, with Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 (2004), with Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal in Zodiac (2007) by David Fincher, with Annette Bening and Julianne Moore in The Kids Are All Right (2010) by Lisa Cholodenko, with Steve Carell and Channing Tatum in Foxcatcher (2014), with Zoe Saldana in Infinitely Polar Bear (2014), with Michael Keaton in Spotlight (2015), with Tim Robbins and Anne Hathaway in Dark Waters (2019). On television, he acted in The Normal Heart (2015) directed by Ryan Murphy from the play by Larry Kramer, played twin brothers in I Know This Much is True (2020) directed by Derek Cianfrance from the 1998 novel by Wally Lamb.

Ruffalo played Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the Marvel movies The Avengers (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarock (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019).