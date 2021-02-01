Golden Globes logo

Mark Ruffalo

5 Nominations
1 Wins

Mark Ruffalo (born November 22, 1967 in Kenosha, Wisconsin) acted with Laura Linney in You Can Count on Me (2000) by Kenneth Lonergan, with Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 (2004), with Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal in Zodiac (2007) by David Fincher, with Annette Bening and Julianne Moore in The Kids Are All Right (2010) by Lisa Cholodenko, with Steve Carell and Channing Tatum in Foxcatcher (2014), with Zoe Saldana in Infinitely Polar Bear (2014), with Michael Keaton in Spotlight (2015), with Tim Robbins and Anne Hathaway in Dark Waters (2019). On television, he acted in The Normal Heart (2015) directed by Ryan Murphy from the play by Larry Kramer, played twin brothers in I Know This Much is True (2020) directed by Derek Cianfrance from the 1998 novel by Wally Lamb.

Ruffalo played Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the Marvel movies The Avengers (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarock (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
I Know This Much Is True

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Infinitely Polar Bear

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Foxcatcher

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The Normal Heart

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Normal Heart
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.