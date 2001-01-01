3 Nominations
Mortimer “Mark” Rydell (born March 23, 1928 in New York City) directed The Fox (1967) from the 1923 novella by D.H. Lawrence, The Reivers (1969) with Steve McQueen from the 1962 novel by William Faulkner, The Cowboys (1972) with John Wayne, Cinderella Liberty (1973) with James Caan, The Rose (1979) and For The Boys (1991) with Bette Midler, On Golden Pond (1981) with Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda, The River (1984) with Mel Gibson, Intersection (1994) with Richard Gere. On television Rydell directed James Dean (2001) with James Franco.
Foreign Film - English LanguageThe Fox
Best Director Motion PictureOn Golden Pond
Best Director Motion PictureThe Fox