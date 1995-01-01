Golden Globes logo

Mark Rylance (born David Mark Waters in Ashford, Kent, England, January 18, 1960) acted on the stage in the UK and on Broadway, was the artistic director of the Shakespeare Global Theater in London (1995-2005). He acted on television in The Government’s Inspector (2005), played Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall (2015). He acted in movies like Prospero’s Books (1991) by Peter Greenaway, Angels & Insects (1995), The Other Boleyn Girl (2008), Bridge of Spies (2015) by Steven Spielberg, The BFG (2016) directed by Spielberg from the 1982 children’s novel by Road Dahl, Dunkirk (2017) by Christopher Nolan, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McKay. 

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Wolf Hall

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Bridge of Spies
