Marlene Dietrich

1 Nominations

Marlene Dietrich (born Marie Magdalene Dietrich in Berlin, Germany, December 27, 1901, died May 6, 1992) started acting in Germany in silent films, then in The Blue Angel (1930) by Joseph von Sternberg. She starred in Hollywood movies directed by von Stenberg, Morocco (1930) with Gary Cooper, Dishonored (1931), Shanghai Express (1932), Blonde Venus (1932), The Scarlet Empress (1934), The Devil Is a Woman (1935). She acted in Desire (1936) by Frank Borzage, Angel (1937) by Ernst Lubitsch, Destry Rides Again (1939) with James Stewart, Stage Fright (1950) by Alfred Hitchcock, Rancho Notorius (1952) by Fritz Lang, Witness for the Prosecution (1957) directed by Billy Wilder from the 1953 play by Agatha Christie, Touch of Evil (1958) by Orson Wells, Judgement at Nuremberg (1961) by Stanley Kramer.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1958 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Witness for the Prosecution
