Marlon Brando (born in Omaha, Nebraska April 3, 1924, died July 1, 2004) acted with Vivien Leigh in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) directed by Elia Kazan from the play by Tennessee Williams, Viva Zapata! (1952), The Wild One (1953), Julius Caesar (1953), On the Waterfront (1954) by Elia Kazan, Guys and Dolls (1955), The Teahouse of the August Moon (1956), Sayonara (1957), The Fugitive Kind (1960) by Sidney Lumet with Anna Magnani, Mutiny on the Bounty (1962), The Ugly American (1963), A Countess from Hong Kong (1967) by Charlie Chaplin, Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967) by John Huston, The Godfather (1972) by Francis Coppola, Last Tango in Paris (1972) by Bernardo Bertolucci, Superman (1978) by Richard Donner, Apocalypse Now (1979) by Francis Coppola, A Dry White Season (1989) by Euzhan Palcy. Brando directed and starred in the western One-Eyed Jack (1961).
