Golden Globes logo

Marlon Brando

10 Nominations
5 Wins
Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando (born in Omaha, Nebraska April 3, 1924, died July 1, 2004) acted with Vivien Leigh in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) directed by Elia Kazan from the play by Tennessee Williams, Viva Zapata! (1952), The Wild One (1953), Julius Caesar (1953), On the Waterfront (1954) by Elia Kazan, Guys and Dolls (1955), The Teahouse of the August Moon (1956), Sayonara (1957), The Fugitive Kind (1960) by Sidney Lumet with Anna Magnani, Mutiny on the Bounty (1962), The Ugly American (1963), A Countess from Hong Kong (1967) by Charlie Chaplin, Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967) by John Huston, The Godfather (1972) by Francis Coppola, Last Tango in Paris (1972) by Bernardo Bertolucci, Superman (1978) by Richard Donner, Apocalypse Now (1979) by Francis Coppola, A Dry White Season (1989) by Euzhan Palcy. Brando directed and starred in the western One-Eyed Jack (1961).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1974 Winner

1974 Winner

World Film Favorites
Marlon Brando

1973 Winner

1973 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Godfather, The

1973 Winner

1973 Winner

World Film Favorites
Marlon Brando

1956 Winner

1956 Winner

World Film Favorites
Marlon Brando

1955 Winner

1955 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
On the Waterfront

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Dry White Season, A

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Ugly American, The

1958 Nominee

1958 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Sayonara

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Teahouse of the August Moon, The

1955 Nominee

1955 Nominee

World Film Favorites
Marlon Brando
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.