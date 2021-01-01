4 Nominations
2 Wins
Marsha Mason (born in St. Louis, Missouri, April 3, 1942) acted on the stage and in movies like Cinderella Liberty (1973) by Mark Rydell with James Caan, The Goodbye Girl (1977) with Richard Dreyfus, directed by Herbert Ross from a screenplay by Neil Simon, Promises in the Dark (1979), Chapter Two (1979) with James Caan from the 1977 play by Neil Simon, Only When I Laugh (1981) from the 1970 play by Neil Simon The Gingerbread Lady, Heartbreak Ridge (1986) directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. The actress was married to playwright Neil Simon from 1973 to 1983.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1978 Winner
1978 Winner
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyGoodbye Girl, The
1974 Winner
1974 Winner
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaCinderella Liberty
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyChapter Two
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaPromises In The Dark