Marsha Mason (born in St. Louis, Missouri, April 3, 1942) acted on the stage and in movies like Cinderella Liberty (1973) by Mark Rydell with James Caan, The Goodbye Girl (1977) with Richard Dreyfus, directed by Herbert Ross from a screenplay by Neil Simon, Promises in the Dark (1979), Chapter Two (1979) with James Caan from the 1977 play by Neil Simon, Only When I Laugh (1981) from the 1970 play by Neil Simon The Gingerbread Lady, Heartbreak Ridge (1986) directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. The actress was married to playwright Neil Simon from 1973 to 1983.