Martin Freeman is a British actor who first gained popularity for playing the role of Tim Canterbury in the original incarnation of The Office (2001-2003). He starred in Love Actually (2003), The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005), The World's End (2013), and as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit Trilogy (2012-2014). He also stars in the current modern adaptation of Sherlock (2010-) playing John Watson to Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes and garnered his first Golden Globe nomination for the role of Lester Nygaard in the first season of Fargo (2014).