Martin Freeman is a British actor who first gained popularity for playing the role of Tim Canterbury in the original incarnation of The Office (2001-2003). He starred in Love Actually (2003), The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005), The World's End (2013), and as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit Trilogy (2012-2014). He also stars in the current modern adaptation of Sherlock (2010-) playing John Watson to Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes and garnered his first Golden Globe nomination for the role of Lester Nygaard in the first season of Fargo (2014).

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Fargo
