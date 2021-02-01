Golden Globes logo

Martin McDonagh (born March 26, 1970 to Irish parents), a playwright author of several plays, wrote and directed movies like In Bruges (2008) starring Colin Farrell and Seven Psychopaths (2012). He directed Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) from his screenplay, starring Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
