2 Nominations
1 Wins
Martin McDonagh (born March 26, 1970 to Irish parents), a playwright author of several plays, wrote and directed movies like In Bruges (2008) starring Colin Farrell and Seven Psychopaths (2012). He directed Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) from his screenplay, starring Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.
2018 Winner
Best Screenplay Motion PictureThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
2018 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri